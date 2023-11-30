Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts have commented on TNYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNYA
Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.29. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaya Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.