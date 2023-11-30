Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on TNYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 555,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.29. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

