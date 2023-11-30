Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the quarter. Terex makes up approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Terex worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TEX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 113,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

