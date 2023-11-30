Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.0% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 3,766,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $985,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,254,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,995,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $760.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

