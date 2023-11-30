The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.74. 2,333,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,699. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $172.56 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

