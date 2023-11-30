The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $222.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $195.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,891.18, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

