The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $15.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 879,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

