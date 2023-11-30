The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Target Price to $41.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.92 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 162,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,494. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.