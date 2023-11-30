The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 139,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.