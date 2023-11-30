The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,614,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

