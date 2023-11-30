The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.