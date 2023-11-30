The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 517 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

