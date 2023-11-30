The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,842 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PPG opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

