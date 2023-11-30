The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $20.59 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.