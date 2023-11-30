The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ossiam increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 369,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 362.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 92,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 76,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. 276,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

