The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

