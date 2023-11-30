Thematics Asset Management Has $5.15 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $199.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,795. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.