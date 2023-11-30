THG’s (THG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their sell rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Barclays raised their target price on THG from GBX 87 ($1.10) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on THG from GBX 69 ($0.87) to GBX 66 ($0.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 98.17 ($1.24).
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
