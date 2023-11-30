THG’s (THG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their sell rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Barclays raised their target price on THG from GBX 87 ($1.10) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on THG from GBX 69 ($0.87) to GBX 66 ($0.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 98.17 ($1.24).

LON THG opened at GBX 79.86 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -177.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.62. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 40.72 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

