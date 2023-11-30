THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THK Stock Down 0.9 %

THKLY opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. THK has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $571.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that THK will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

