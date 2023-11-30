Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.34. 494,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

