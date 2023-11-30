Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

HP Stock Up 0.6 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,189. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

