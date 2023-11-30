Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.95. 145,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $473.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

