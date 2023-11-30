Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 102.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1,728.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,777 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in General Electric by 99.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.42. 894,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,712. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

