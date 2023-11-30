Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 37,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$90.18 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.9263531 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.