Todd J. Stein Sells 51,103 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.28. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
