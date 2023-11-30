Todd J. Stein Sells 51,103 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.28. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter.

Spok Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOK

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.