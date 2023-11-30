Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is BCK Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,384,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 243,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,355. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

