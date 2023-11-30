Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.