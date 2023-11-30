TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.