TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.