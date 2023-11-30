TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.02. Approximately 9,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 663,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

