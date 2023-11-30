Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 50,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,683,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,177,302.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 70,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $653,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $456,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $567,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

