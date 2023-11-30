Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,648,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 2.44% of Tricon Residential worth $58,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 31.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,112,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,687 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.6 %

TCN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 239,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

