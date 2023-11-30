Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,963 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

