Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 218,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,475,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 47,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,449. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

