Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Tuniu stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 84.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in Tuniu by 4.4% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

