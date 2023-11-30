Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.