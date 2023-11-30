U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $86,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

USB opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

