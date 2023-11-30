UBS Group Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.86.
In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
