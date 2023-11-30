United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,958 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.5 %

URI traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.94. The company had a trading volume of 159,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.27. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

