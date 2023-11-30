United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UUGRY. Barclays cut United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.53) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,016.67.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

