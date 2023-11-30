United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
