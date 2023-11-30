Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Acquires 10,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$34,400.00.
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 60,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00.
Valeura Energy Price Performance
VLE stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The company has a market cap of C$355.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.
About Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
