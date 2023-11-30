VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,877 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

