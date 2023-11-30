Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 649,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.