Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 649,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

