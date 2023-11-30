Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 119,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. 64,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.