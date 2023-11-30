Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.53. 75,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,376. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

