Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.73. 172,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,841. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

