Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 7.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 1.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $128,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. 434,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,034. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

