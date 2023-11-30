Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 59,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,329. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.