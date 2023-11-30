Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,948. The company has a market capitalization of $333.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

