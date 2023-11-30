Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 731,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

