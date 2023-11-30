Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.19. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

