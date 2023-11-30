Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Dividend Announcement

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 149,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,114,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Vestis Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,714,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

